Newcastle are interested in a potential move for former Premier League winner and Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane according to reports.

It was a disappointing summer for the Magpies who failed to land their priority target Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace despite having four bids rejected for the England international.

On a more positive note Eddie Howe’s side were able to keep hold of key players Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes and have taken seven points from their opening three games.

Newcastle plotting move for Sane

Newcastle were forced to sell young talent Yankuba Minteh and midfielder Elliot Anderson in order to make sure they didn’t fall foul of profit and sustainability rules, with the Magpies hoping to improve their squad over the coming windows.

Howe’s side have been in the market for a winger and are believed to have had a late bid for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga rejected, and were thought to be interested in Chelsea’s Noni Madueke although nothing materialised.

However, GIVEMESPORT have reported the Magpies are keeping an eye on Sane’s situation at Bayern, with the winger out of contract next summer.

The report adds that Arsenal are also interested in the Germany international who is set to hold talks with Bayern, although it’s thought he would need to take a pay cut if he wishes to remain at the club.

There’s increased competition in the wide areas following the summer arrival of Michael Olise and there’s a chance Sane may feel it’s time for a new challenge.

The 28-year-old won the Premier League twice during his spell with Manchester City and made 135 appearances for the club, scoring 39 goals and providing 43 assists.

Since joining Bayern in 2020 the winger has racked up 175 appearances scoring 48 goals and providing 50 assists.

If Newcastle could pull off a move for Sane it would be a huge coup for the club and he would slot in perfectly on the right hand side, although he will likely need to pay cut from his reported wages of £325,000 per week if he’s to complete a move to St James’ Park.