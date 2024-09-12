Fabrizio Romano names the club that made transfers offers for Barcelona star

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on what really went on with Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer after Deco spoke about the club having offers for him.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano said the club Deco may have been referring to was Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, though there was never any intention to let the Brazil international leave.

Raphinha hasn’t been at his most consistent best since joining Barca from Leeds United, but the 27-year-old is starting to show more and more of his best form, and so the club’s fans will be glad that Deco and co. decided to keep hold of him.

Romano has suggested that Barcelona never really considered letting Raphinha go, so it seems they always had faith that the former Leeds man could get back to his best and have a positive impact at the Nou Camp, and it seems like their faith is now being rewarded.

Raphinha transfer: Fabrizio Romano on Saudi interest

“Barcelona chief Deco has spoken about offers for Raphinha this summer, and it’s true that there was interest from Saudi, from Al Hilal, but there was never a chance for Raphinha to leave,” Romano said.

He added: “He wanted to stay, Barca wanted to keep him. He never considered leaving so I think that was probably the best solution for all parties involved.”

Raphinha is a top talent on his day and it will be interesting to see what he can go on and achieve with Barca this season, especially with young Spanish forward Lamine Yamal now also competing more and more strongly for his place on the right-hand side of the attack.

If Raphinha’s future at Barcelona does come into any doubt again any time soon, it will be interesting to see if it’s still Saudi that looks like his possible next destination, or if we could perhaps see him back in the Premier League again.