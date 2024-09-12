Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target could reconsider Real Madrid future if this one thing happens

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni doesn’t look likely to leave the club any time soon, but the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool might find there’s a chance of them signing him next summer if he ends up being less of an automatic starter.

That’s according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, following recent transfer rumours involving Tchouameni and a possible departure from the Bernabeu.

A recent report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes claimed Tchouameni was likely to be a top target for Liverpool and Arsenal soon, and Johnson explained the only way he could see that happening.

Discussing the France international’s situation, Johnson suggested he still looked like being an important player for Carlo Ancelotti, but if that were to change once players like Eduardo Camavinga returned to full fitness and provided more competition in midfield, then it could give Premier League clubs and others around Europe some hope of luring the 24-year-old away.

Tchouameni transfer: Could he really leave Real Madrid?

“Aurelian Tchouameni remains an interesting profile to a lot of top clubs despite moving to Real Madrid. We’ve seen a few times now when he’s been in and out of the team that there have been rumours linking him with other clubs, not just Liverpool and Arsenal, but a handful of others as well,” Johnson said.

“Overall I do think he remains an important player for them, and I think the player himself will continue to be happy as long as he’s getting regular minutes. Still, I do wonder if, long-term, there will still be a guaranteed starting XI role and once that becomes clear it might be that we’ll see Tchouameni being more willing to consider his future.

“At the moment he is an important player for Ancelotti, but how that looks once all his competitors in his position are fully fit and available, we’ll have to wait and see.

“For this season, it would be a big surprise to see Tchouameni leaving Real Madrid, but from next summer onwards, a lot will depend on how confident he still is of keeping his place in the team, particularly when Eduardo Camavinga is back and available in midfield again.”