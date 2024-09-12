“I think so” – Ex-Man United star has claimed when Erik ten Hag could be sacked

Manchester United have started the new season in disappointing form.

The Red Devils have suffered two defeats in their first three Premier League games of the season.

The win against Fulham on the opening day of the season was followed by defeats against Brighton and Liverpool, putting pressure once again on Man United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman faced an uncertain future at the club this summer when the Red Devils indulged in talks with other managers.

However, they decided to keep him at the club but question marks have been raised once again about his tactical acumen and his ability to improve the team.

Former Man United striker Louis Saha has claimed that the manager could be sacked if they lose against Southampton at the weekend.

‘I think so. Against Liverpool, the issue was the performance rather than just the result, so Erik’s under pressure because the team isn’t playing well,’ Saha told Betfred, as quoted by Metro.

‘There were no signs during the game that things were going to be fixed. On Saturday, if Southampton are able to dominate against Manchester United in the same way that Liverpool dominated last week, then the situation would be untenable for Erik ten Hag.’

The club have backed Ten Hag in the transfer window this summer and they have spent heavily.

The manager does not have long left now to make an impression at Old Trafford and improve the standards at the club.

Man United cannot afford another season without Champions League

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season and another season without Champions League football might be the end of the manager at the club.

Considering how Liverpool are performing under new manager Arne Slot, who only joined the club two months ago and has not been supported by the club with new signings, it is a huge cause of concern for the Man United faithful and the manager.

The Premier League giants will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Southampton at the weekend but if they fail to beat the newly promoted team, more questions will be asked about Ten Hag.