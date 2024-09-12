Tottenham named frontrunners to sign striker who scored 26 goals last season

Tottenham backed manager Ange Postecoglou who made some new signings at the club this summer.

Spurs made a number of new signings, with their prominent arrivals being midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United and striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

They could now be in the market for another striker, who has impressed Premier League clubs with his performances.

According to Tutto Juve, Premier League clubs Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle United are in the front row to sign Lille attacker Jonathan David.

The Canadian international scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, with 19 of them coming in the Ligue 1.

He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and his availability has alerted clubs across Europe.

Juventus have been linked with a move for the striker as well but the Italian giants cannot match the financial terms being offered to the striker by the Premier League clubs.

Despite signing Solanke this summer, Spurs are showing interest in signing David. It should raise question marks over the future of Richarlison at the club.

Postecoglou can do with some more attacking depth in his squad, as the manager continues to chase the big Premier League clubs in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

The 24-year-old attacker has consistently shown his goal scoring form for Lille and a move to the Premier League could be just around the corner for the attacker.

Tottenham face competition from Arsenal to sign David

Spurs would face serious competition from rivals Arsenal, who failed to sign a new striker in the summer and could make a serious move for free agent David.

If both the clubs make a move for the striker, it could come down to which club could offer him better terms and more playing time.

Next summer could decide the future of the attacker and if he comes to the Tottenham Stadium to become a part of Postecoglou’s team, they would have the best attacking depth in the league.