Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke reveals toughest defender he has faced

Tottenham’s new striker, Dominic Solanke, has named Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as the toughest defender he has encountered in his career.

Solanke, who joined Spurs this summer in a £65 million move from Bournemouth, spoke highly of the Dutchman ahead of his potential return in the North London derby against Arsenal this Sunday.

Following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, Tottenham were on the hunt for a prolific striker to bolster their attack. After being linked with several forwards, the club signed Solanke, who had impressed during his time at Bournemouth.

However, his start at Spurs was hampered by a knock picked up in the season opener against Leicester City, causing him to miss the following two matches against Everton and Newcastle.

Solanke is expected to be back in action for the derby against Arsenal, a crucial game for Spurs.

Van Dijk: Solanke’s toughest opponent

Speaking to Sky Sports, Solanke was asked about the most difficult defender he has faced. He didn’t hesitate to name Virgil van Dijk, praising the Liverpool centre-back’s all-around abilities:

“Probably say Van Dijk. He’s just got everything, big, strong, good on the ball, aggressive. I think he’s definitely one of the best defenders in our time and I’d probably say he’s the most difficult.”

Who is the hardest defender Dominic Solanke has come up against in his career? ? pic.twitter.com/4mebbUXVQe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 9, 2024

Van Dijk’s future at Liverpool

Van Dijk, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history, has consistently delivered exceptional performances for Liverpool.

While Solanke gears up for his return, van Dijk’s contract situation at Liverpool is becoming a point of concern for Reds supporters.

With his deal set to expire at the end of the season, fans are hoping the club will secure an extension for the Dutchman, along with key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Van Dijk has expressed his desire to stay at Liverpool, and many are hopeful that he will continue to anchor their defense for years to come.