Tottenham have been tipped to make a massive profit on one of their signings.

Spurs signed defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January and the centre-back has warmed the bench at the club after playing back up to their first choice defenders.

The 22-year-old has hardly played and now he has been backed to leave the club after just nine months at the club.

Due to Micky van de Ven’s injury in the match against Newcastle United, the defender was selected in the starting line up.

However, in the next match against Arsenal, he is expected to be dropped from the side.

FC Steaua București owner George ‘Gigi’ Becali claims during a conversation with Fanatik that the defender can be sold in the future by Spurs for €70-80m.

“He [Dennis Man] is a valuable player, of European stature, but €60/70/100m players, those are the ones… I told you €30m for Drăgușin and that’s what they sold him for, €30m,” he said.

“Drăgușin is a centre-back. He can grow. How old is he? [He’s 22.] Drăgușin, yes. He can be sold for €70-80m. He’s young, he’s tall, a centre-back. You rarely find it.”

It is difficult to see him go for that money if he hardly plays for Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou would have to give more chances to the defender to show his talent at the club.

