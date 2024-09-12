“Concrete chances” – Fabrizio Romano delivers positive Newcastle United transfer update

There now look to be concrete chances of experienced full-back Kieran Trippier staying at Newcastle United this season despite transfer rumours involving Turkish clubs and even talk of the former England international terminating his contract at St James’ Park.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Trippier’s situation, playing down the links with Turkish clubs for the moment and suggesting that it now looked more likely that the 33-year-old could stay with his current club.

It remains to be seen if this situation could change as we can often see some late drama towards the end of transfer windows, and there’s not that long left for Turkish clubs to still make signings.

Newcastle fans will surely be pleased, however, with the news that Trippier now looks set to stay, as he surely still has plenty of quality and above all experience to give Eddie Howe’s side this season.

Trippier transfer: Newcastle star could stay after all, says Romano

Discussing the latest on Trippier, Romano said: “I now see Kieran Trippier staying at Newcastle now and maybe assessing his future again in 2025.

“There’s no agreement with any Turkish clubs so far – it’s true that there has been plenty of interest but there are concrete chances for Trippier to stay at St James’ Park.”

Trippier has mostly been a key player for NUFC since joining from Atletico Madrid a few years ago, and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can continue to make for the club in the campaign ahead.

Trippier recently announced his retirement from England duty, so the former Tottenham man will now be able to put his full focus into doing his best for Newcastle, which should be another boost for Howe and co.