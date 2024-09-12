Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s incredible pass vs Finland

Trent Alexander-Arnold has finally been given the opportunity to shine for England after Gareth Southgate’s departure.

Trent was criminally overlooked by the former England manager who preferred Kyle Walker on the right-hand side of the defence.

However, under interim manager Lee Carsley, the Liverpool star has taken on the main right-back role and has been named Player of the Match in both of Carsley’s games so far.

Known for his extraordinary passing range, Alexander-Arnold delivered standout performances against Ireland and Finland, creating multiple chances that showcased his vision and technical ability.

Despite Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze failing to convert those chances, Trent’s performances showed just what England have been missing.

Watch Trent’s extraordinary pass below:

