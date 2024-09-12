West Ham secure future of rising star with new contract; club to make official announcement soon

West Ham have successfully secured the long-term future of academy standout Oliver Scarles by offering him a new four-year contract, with an option for a fifth year.

According to ExWHUemployee, the 18-year-old midfielder, regarded as one of the most promising talents from West Ham’s youth system, has committed to staying with the club. This move is part of the club’s broader strategy to retain and develop their emerging stars.

Scarles made his senior debut in November 2022, featuring in a 3-0 win over FCSB in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Scarles is considered West Ham’s future star

His impressive transition to first-team football has made a lasting impression on both fans and coaching staff, marking him as a player with immense potential.

The midfielder was instrumental in West Ham U18’s FA Youth Cup victory, contributing to a 5-1 triumph over Arsenal in the 2023 final. Additionally, Scarles also impressed with the U21 squad last season, making 21 appearances, scoring twice, and providing five assists.

The Hammers are expected to officially announce Scarles’ contract extension soon, reinforcing the club’s dedication to nurturing and developing young talent for the future.