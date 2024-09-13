Aaron Ramsdale says he feels no resentment toward Mikel Arteta following his ‘difficult’ exit from Arsenal this summer.
Ramsdale was a regular during his first two seasons at the Emirates, playing 78 games across all competitions during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns combined and quickly becoming a popular figure among supporters.
However, the five-time England international was surprisingly relegated to back-up status following the arrival of Raya on loan from Brentford last summer, managing just 11 appearances across all competitions and only six in the Premier League.
With Raya’s loan made permanent, there was little chance of Ramsdale’s situation improving, so the 26-year-old will now look to get his career back on track at St. Mary’s with the Saints completing a £25m transfer (per BBC Sport).
Ramsdale opens up on Arsenal exit and Arteta relationship
Ramsdale was asked during an interview with talkSPORT whether there is any bitterness about how his Arsenal career ended, but the goalkeeper took a very different view.
“No, I’ve been around football long enough that the manager’s decision is the manager’s decision. I tried my best to change his mind and force my way back in. His mind was set and at the same time David had a great season,” said Ramsdale.
“You can have all the upset or qualms about being taken out but when someone else is delivering, you’ve just got to take it on the chin. It was tough but I’ve found a new home and I’m looking forward to playing again. You move on, there’s no bad blood and you’ve got to restart your career again.
“It was a really difficult season but my character and personality, I started the game by enjoying it but when it gets taken away, it’s tough. That’s why unfortunately you have to move on but I’m happy about where I’m at now.”
Ramsdale went on to stress he maintains a strong relationship with Arteta, who he remains in touch with.
“What he did for me in my time at Arsenal, I can only thank him for and he thanked me for my contribution as well,” Ramsdale continued.
“As a football club, getting back into the Champions League and pushing for a trophy and ultimately as managers do, they often make decisions that upset people. He made that decision, but we still speak.
“I’m looking forward to getting some games under my belt here. We play them in a few weeks’ time which will be a nice return.”