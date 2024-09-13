Aaron Ramsdale says he feels no resentment toward Mikel Arteta following his ‘difficult’ exit from Arsenal this summer.

Ramsdale was a regular during his first two seasons at the Emirates, playing 78 games across all competitions during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns combined and quickly becoming a popular figure among supporters.

However, the five-time England international was surprisingly relegated to back-up status following the arrival of Raya on loan from Brentford last summer, managing just 11 appearances across all competitions and only six in the Premier League.

With Raya’s loan made permanent, there was little chance of Ramsdale’s situation improving, so the 26-year-old will now look to get his career back on track at St. Mary’s with the Saints completing a £25m transfer (per BBC Sport).

– Read more: Tottenham vs Arsenal: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups and head-to-head record

Ramsdale opens up on Arsenal exit and Arteta relationship

Ramsdale was asked during an interview with talkSPORT whether there is any bitterness about how his Arsenal career ended, but the goalkeeper took a very different view.

“It was a really difficult season but my character and personality, I started the game by enjoying it but when it gets taken away, it’s tough. That’s why unfortunately you have to move on but I’m happy about where I’m at now.”

Ramsdale went on to stress he maintains a strong relationship with Arteta, who he remains in touch with.

“What he did for me in my time at Arsenal, I can only thank him for and he thanked me for my contribution as well,” Ramsdale continued.