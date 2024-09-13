“ready to go” – Ange Postecoglou says two injured Spurs stars could be back for NLD

Ange Postecoglou has provided a positive injury update on two key Spurs players ahead of Sunday’s North London Derby.

The Lilywhites are preparing to host Arsenal in the first North London Derby of the Premier League season, and looking to get one over on their bitter cross-town rivals, Postecoglou’s side have been handed a huge double injury boost.

Ange Postecoglou on Spurs injuries ahead of North London Derby

The no-nonsense Aussie has revealed that defender Micky Van de Ven and £65 million striker Dominic Solanke are both in line to make their returns from injury.

“It’s fairly positive,” he told the Spurs official website.

“Micky’s [Van de Ven] good, he’s trained all the way through the international break and it was good for him to stay with us to build him back up so he’s ready to go.

“Dom’s [Solanke] improved as well and trained the back half of this week. We still have two days to go with those guys so hopefully they get through training ok and are available.”

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta haven’t been so lucky with injuries in recent weeks though.

Captain and leading midfielder Martin Odegaard has been ruled out for several weeks after injuring his ankle while on international duty with Norway at the start of the week.

Elsewhere, Declan Rice will also be missing for the Gunners after the former West Ham talisman was shown a red card for his involvement in an incident with Brighton’s Joel Veltman last time out.

Sunday’s blockbuster league game, which will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is set to kick off at 2 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.