Exclusive: England international not focused on future amid interest from Premier League clubs

The future of Lille’s Angel Gomes will not be decided anytime soon as the England international will consider all his options over the coming months with free agency on the horizon for the midfielder.

Gomes experienced an important season for his career last time around as the 24-year-old was a key player for Lille, helping the Ligue 1 club qualify for this season’s Champions League. The former Man United star featured 45 times for Les Dogues, scoring twice and assisting a further 10 goals for his teammates.

The England international’s displays have caught the attention of several clubs around Europe and also the eye of current Three Lions boss Lee Carsley.

Gomes was called up to represent England during the most recent international break and featured in both Nations League games against Ireland and Finland. This was a big moment for the 24-year-old’s career and it should set him up for a big move in 2025.

The Lille star is out of contract with the French club next summer but is not considering his future right now as he will consider all his options over the coming months, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Premier League clubs interested in Lille’s Angel Gomes

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has provided an update on the future of Gomes by stating that there is interest in the 24-year-old from across Europe but the player will not decide anything just yet.

“The September international break was a big one for Lille’s Angel Gomes after featuring in both of England’s Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland. There have been rumours surrounding the 24-year-old as a result and with the player being a potential free agent in 2025, I can tell you guys that there will be 10 links per week from now until June, I’m sure,” the transfer journalist said.

“There’s nothing concrete now, Angel will not decide anything regarding his future just yet. He’ll consider all his options in the next months and then decide. There are Premier League clubs interested but also teams from abroad, including clubs from the Bundesliga and Serie A.”