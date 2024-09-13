“I would be worried” – Arne Slot opens up on the future of Liverpool player

Arne Slot has started his career at Liverpool in fine form, with the Reds winning their first three matches of the season.

They have won maximum points, without conceding a single goal and they are playing some of the best football in the league.

Despite the uncertain future of a number of players at the club, off the pitch noise has not affected their form on the pitch and they are competing against Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Caoimhin Kelleher has expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the season due to the lack of opportunities at Anfield.

The goalkeeper has played as back up to Alisson Becker and only in the Brazilian’s absence through injury or in cup competitions, he has played and shown that he is good enough to perform at the top level.

Liverpool manager Slot has addressed the comments made by Kelleher about his future.

The Dutch manager was talking to the media ahead of his team’s match against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

As reported by transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano on his X account, the Liverpool boss said:

“Kelleher said he wants to leave? I would be worried if a player came out and said he loved it on the bench and wants to stay there for the rest of his life!”.

A move away from Liverpool would suit Caoimhin Kelleher

It would be difficult for the club to stop Kelleher from leaving at the end of the season.

The goalkeeper is good enough to start for a number of Premier League teams and the fact that the Reds have signed goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to join next season, it shows that the club want to go in another direction while planning the long term successor of Alisson.

Kelleher has inspired the club with some famous performances in cup competitions.

At any other club, perhaps Kelleher would be starting but the presence of Alisson at Anfield has worked against the 25-year-old goalkeeper.