Arsenal ready to hand two-time Premier League winning winger a fresh challenge

Arsenal have been constantly looking at ways to strengthen their attack.

The Gunners made one attacking signing in the summer transfer window, bringing Raheem Sterling to the Emirates Stadium in a loan move from Chelsea.

Manager Mikel Arteta was widely expected to sign a new striker this summer, but he focused more on the midfield and defense.

Sterling has been signed on a season long loan in what could be a short term fix for the club.

However, according to GiveMeSport, Sterling’s former teammate Leroy Sane, who plays for Bayern Munich now, is being targeted by Arsenal.

The Gunners are keeping an eye on his contract situation, along with fellow Premier League club Newcastle United.

The German winger is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and due to his availability and past record in the Premier League, clubs are following developments around him with more interest.

The Gunners explored the opportunity to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer, prior to making a move for Sterling but nothing materialised on that front.

The Arsenal manager, who was an assistant manager at Man City, has worked with Sane at the Etihad Stadium.

Sane’s time in the Premier League was hugely successful, as the winger won two Premier League titles and formed a devastating attacking front three with Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

Sane will share the burden of creativity with Arsenal star Saka

The Bayern Munich player made 90 Premier League appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring 25 goals and providing 29 assists (via Transfermarkt).

Arsenal’s current wide options include Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Sterling and Leandro Trossard.

The depth is decent but the quality is questionable as apart from Saka, none of the others are consistent.

The report has mentioned that Sane is set to enter talks with Bayern Munich over a new contract but he will have to accept a pay cut at the German club, which has encouraged Premier League clubs, and in particular Arsenal to target a move for the pacey winger.