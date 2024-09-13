Aston Villa fear club could steal their star player for £29m

Aston Villa made sure they rejected a number of offers from clubs for midfielder Jacob Ramsey this summer.

Unai Emery’s team were in trouble with Profit and Sustainability Rules this summer and for that reason, they had to get rid of midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Premier League club invested heavily in the squad this summer to deal with Champions League football this season.

They could have lost Ramsey this summer but they made sure they keep the midfielder at Villa Park, as Emery has high hopes from the midfielder.

According to Inter Live, Inter Milan have identified the midfielder as their transfer target for next summer.

The Italian giants are eyeing a move for the Premier League midfielder to replace 35-year-old Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Inter Milan have been impressed with Ramsey’s versatility to play in a number of different positions and they feel they can sign the player for £29.5m.

The midfielder can play in an attacking role, as a central midfielder and on both the wings.

The Italian champions want to sign the 23-year-old next summer and their winning project could attract the Villa midfielder.

Tottenham showed interest in Ramsey this summer but Villa made sure they keep the player at the club who is destined to have a bright future.