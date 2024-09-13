Man United are expected to move on from veteran star Casemiro in 2025 as the Brazilian plans to move to Saudi Arabia either in January or next summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Manchester club are ready to cut their losses on the 32-year-old as he has no resale value.

Erik ten Hag added to his midfield options this summer as Man United secured the services of PSG’s Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguay international was the Dutch coach’s top target to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo throughout the 2024/25 campaign, which will see Casemiro demoted to the bench.

It remains to be seen if the veteran star is happy with this as playing less could mean that United get more out of the former Real Madrid star, who has a contract at Old Trafford until 2026.

The report says that this is unlikely to satisfy the Brazilian and as a result, he is expected to leave Man United to move to Saudi Arabia either in January or next summer. Casemiro was linked with several clubs throughout the summer transfer window, which could hint that there was something in the rumours.

What is next for Casemiro’s career if he leaves Man United in 2025?

Casemiro has been a mainstay in Ten Hag’s squad since completing his £70m switch from Real Madrid in 2022. The Brazilian was excellent during his first season with the Premier League club but the same can’t be said for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 32-year-old had a disaster last season and his age was exposed in a struggling Man United team. If the player had left this summer, many fans would not have cared, but the Brazilian has remained a starter in Ten Hag’s team.

The midfielder started the current campaign off well, but last time out against Liverpool was a nightmare for the Man United star.

It remains to be seen how the veteran gets on throughout the rest of the 2024/25 campaign and if it plays out like the Liverpool game, the former Real Madrid man will be on a plane to Saudi Arabia at some stage in 2025.