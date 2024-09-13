Paul Merson believes Chelsea missed a trick by allowing West Ham United to sign striker Niclas Füllkrug this summer.

Both clubs embarked on a lavish summer of spending to back respective new managers Enzo Maresca and Julen Lopetegui.

Füllkrug was heralded by many as one of the best signings of the summer by any Premier League side after his exploits for Borussia Dortmund and the German national team over the last year.

The Hammers’ capture of the 31-year-old came in stark contrast to Chelsea, who failed to sign a striker despite this being the position in most need of an upgrade according to many.

Merson: Chelsea should’ve signed West Ham star Füllkrug

Former Arsenal star and Sky Sports pundit Merson believes Chelsea may regret not making a move for Füllkrug, although he did cast doubts over the potential of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville — who also arrived at the London Stadium after being linked to the Blues.

“West Ham have bought well this season,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I feel Niclas Füllkrug can have an impact… I’m a big fan of his and he scored for Germany during the international break.

“I thought Chelsea should’ve looked to sign him. It was a bit of a surprise to me when they did not make a move. The Blues don’t have a proper striker at the moment.

“West Ham’s other new signing Crysencio Summerville might find it hard to impress, though.

“Every full-back in the Premier League is a full international, so it’s not like the Championship where he dominated.”