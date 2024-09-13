Chris Sutton believes ‘Angbeball’ will come out on top for Tottenham in Sunday’s North London derby clash with Arsenal.

The two arch-rivals clash as the Premier League returns from the international break this weekend.

Both sides will be desperate to pick up all three points not just for bragging rights, but also to strengthen their claims for places at the top of the English top flight; Tottenham have taken just four points from their first three games, while Arsenal have seven.

Arsenal go into the match on a run of just one defeat in their last seven against Tottenham and none in their last four, most recently winning 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

Chris Sutton’s Spurs vs Arsenal prediction

Despite the Gunners’ dominance of this fixture recently, along with their status as title challengers and better start to the season, Sutton is making a bold prediction for Sunday’s game.

The former Blackburn, Celtic and Chelsea striker believes Spurs will begin to convert their numerous chances in this game.

Sutton also made the dramatic prediction that defeat for Arsenal here could already spell the end of the title race, handing the crown to reigning champions Manchester City.

“Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has just signed a new contract, so maybe his mind has been on that new deal and how he can spend it on furnishing his house rather than the north London derby,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“Being serious, though, Rice and Odegaard are such big losses that I can’t help but feel it will have an impact. Arsenal have got quality players like Jorginho and Thomas Partey to come into their midfield, but they are missing two of their best players.

“The Gunners will get chances in this game and I expect them to score – they won this fixture 3-2 last season and drew 2-2 at the Emirates, and I am expecting more of the same.

“This time, however, I am going to back Spurs. I know everyone who is reading this will probably go for a draw but I am not going to do that. Instead, I am going to stick my long neck out and say ‘Angeball’ will come out on top.

“Spurs have dominated games and created chances this season, but they just need someone to stick the ball in the back of the net and I have a feeling that will happen for them here. If I am right, then we may as well hand the title to Manchester City.”