Emmanuel Petit questions ‘desire’ of ex-Man Utd star who is still without a club

Anthony Martial needs to take a look ‘in the mirror’ and question whether he really wants to continue his career, according to Emmanuel Petit.

Martial is currently a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired in July.

The 28-year-old left United after spending nine years at the club, arriving from Monaco in 2015. During that time, he played 317 times across all competitions, notching 90 goals and 47 assists while lifting FA Cup, EFL Cup, Europa League and Community Shield honours.

However, Martial has consistently with fitness issues and according to Transfermarkt, missed 94 matches through injury during the time he was with Manchester United — and on loan at Sevilla in the second half of 2021/22.

Nevertheless, his considerable talent and experience have meant Martial has been linked with plenty of new clubs throughout the summer.

Most recently a move to Brazilian side Flamengo appeared to collapse due to a disparity between the player’s demands and the club’s budget.

Petit questions ‘desire’ of ex-Man Utd star Anthony Martial

Former France international Petit — who played in the Premier League for Arsenal and Chelsea — is shocked Martial hasn’t been able to find another club, blaming Manchester United for a lot of his struggles in recent years.

“I can’t remember the last time he was a proper footballer on the pitch, producing good performances,” Petit told talkSPORT.

“He’s been riddled with so many injuries in the last few years. But when you look at the stability at Manchester United, I’m not surprised a lot of players suffer from that. Managers and fans as well. He’s not the only one.

“But he’s getting lost in transition actually. I cannot understand why this guy, even if he wasn’t that good for the last few years, when he arrives at the end of his contract, he has no proposition. For me, this is a mystery.”

The longer it takes Martial to find a new club, the harder he’ll find it to return to fitness and, hopefully, the peak of his powers.

In fact, Petit has been left wondering if Martial still has the ‘desire’ to carry on in football, with some serious soul-searching required before he makes his next decision.

“Maybe he should ask himself this question, does he have the desire to keep on going with his career?” Petit added.

“Because I have the feeling that the last few years was very difficult for him on and off the pitch.

“It’s quite difficult to get a good mind coming in every morning at the training ground and try to give your best all the time because you have a problem in your life, you have a problem in the dressing room, you have problems everywhere.

“So, if I was Anthony Martial, I would ask myself the question in the mirror. Do I still want to be a professional footballer?”