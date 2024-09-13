Report: Surprise European club eye move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah faces an uncertain future at the club due to his contract situation.

Along with teammates Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool attacker has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield.

As things stand, the Reds trio will become free agents in the summer but the Merseyside club are reportedly working towards avoiding such a scenario.

They are keen to offer all of them a new contract before January since they fear that the players can sign a pre-agreement contract with potential future clubs.

According to TDF, Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on Salah’s situation at Anfield and if the Liverpool attacker decides to leave the club next summer, they will be ready to make a move for him.

After losing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in the last few seasons, the PSG attack is lacking inspiration and someone who can provide the X-factor.

Salah could be the ideal player to provide that and considering he will be coming for free, it is a no-brainer for the French club.

The report has mentioned that Juventus could also be interested in signing the Egyptian attacker as they need a star at the club that they are currently lacking.

The Italian giants do not have the financial muscle to afford Salah or compete with PSG in the market.

The lure of PSG will be too convincing to reject for Salah but the player’s priority will be to extend his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool should keep Mohamed Salah at the club

He is comfortable at Liverpool, the fans adore him and the playing style of the team is suited to his strengths.

Following the 3-0 win against Manchester United, Salah claimed that it is his last year at the club.

It looked more like a plea to the club to offer him a new contract rather than a goodbye.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the iconic Liverpool winger, who has been a pillar of their success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The winger has often been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but a move to PSG can provide him Champions League football every season and he would stay in the European football pyramid, playing quality football.