Injury update: Journalist drops crucial update ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal

Tottenham and Arsenal are set to face each other on Sunday in the North London derby.

The Gunners have started the season well, with two wins from their first three games while Spurs are still trying to find consistency.

Ange Postecoglou’s men started the season with a draw against newly promoted Leicester City, then followed a convincing win against Premier League strugglers Everton but they were beaten against Newcastle in the last match.

Most of the conversation around the derby has been about the players who will miss the match.

The Gunners will be without their whole first choice midfield, with Declan Rice suspended and Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino out with injuries.

Spurs have injury issues of their own, with Richarlison expected to be out while Yves Bissouma doubtful for the big encounter.

Journalist Tom Barclay has issued the latest update regarding some of the players, giving some encouraging news for Spurs fans on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

“Let’s talk about the attacking options. Richarlison looks like he’s going to be out. Dominic Solanke, I am led to believe he’s been back running this week, and that correlates with Ange’s original comments when he was injured,” Barclay said.

“It’s quite likely he will be fit for this game. First of all, that’s huge because against Newcastle they seemed to really lack that presence up front.”

Tottenham are slight favourites against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal

Solanke’s availability will give the manager and the fans exactly the boost they needed.

The striker has still not scored a goal and against Arsenal, he could kick start his career in the best possible manner.

There is no better time to win over the Tottenham fans for Solanke than the North London derby.

After joining the club in a record move, the expectations are high from the former Bournemouth attacker, who impressed last season with 19 goals in the league.

With Arsenal’s first choice midfield out, Spurs should be favourites to win the match and a big win against their rivals earlier in the season could be just the tonic they need for the rest of the season.