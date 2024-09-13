“Last year at the club” – Journalist expects Liverpool star to leave next summer

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

Some of them have entered the final year of their contract at the club while some are unhappy with their playing time and want more first team action.

Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have entered the final year of their contract and as things stand, they will become free agents.

Their contract situation has not been sorted by the club yet and the Reds risk losing them.

Another player who could leave the club next summer is goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

With the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is on a season long loan at Valencia, journalist James Pearce expects Kelleher to leave.

The goalkeeper has stated his desire of a starting role at a club as he feels he is good enough to be a first choice player.

While speaking on Walk On podcast, Pearce said:

“He’s a Premier League quality goalkeeper, so it baffles me really that there wasn’t a bigger kind of battle for his signature.

“I think in the end, for Liverpool, it was a no-brainer. Why would you sell Kelleher for £7million plus a back-up goalkeeper you don’t even want? That would have been nonsensical.

“And of course, with Mamardashvili really being lined up for next summer, the expectation now is that this will be Kelleher’s last year at the club.”

Kelleher has shown for the Reds whenever he has been given a chance that he could become the number one choice goalkeeper at any other club.

Just because of the presence of Alisson at Anfield, the goalkeeper has failed to cement his place in the starting line up.

The goalkeeper has done well for Liverpool in limited chances

In the absence of Alisson or while playing in the cup competitions, the goalkeeper has built a strong case for himself and he deserves to move to a club where he can play week in week out.

The Reds have already signed Mamardashvili, which should show Kelleher that the club want to move in another direction and leaving them would be the right step for his career.

His performances in the cup competitions have been brilliant for the club and he has often been the difference maker in crucial matches.