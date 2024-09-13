Journalist shares rumour regarding shock Arsenal decision in North London derby

Arsenal are facing an injury crisis ahead of the trip to face Tottenham in the North London derby.

The Gunners will be without Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino.

Rice is suspended because of the red card he received against Brighton in the previous match, while the other two are out injured.

With manager Mikel Arteta looking to get back to winnings ways after a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the last match, the injury crisis at the club would be a huge cause of concern for the Arsenal boss.

It remains to be seen who will play in the midfield for the Gunners, but rumours have suggested, as mentioned by BBC Sport journalist Mark Chapman, that Arteta could start Ethan Nwaneri in the midfield against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

Speaking on the BBC Planet Premier League podcast, Chapman discussed the rumours.

He said:

“At the other end of the scale as we move onto the north London derby, there are rumours going around at the moment, and these may be quashed by the time the game comes around.

“They have some issues in midfield Arsenal, Declan Rice is suspended, Martin Odegaard picked up an injury during the week, their signing in the summer, Merino is already injured. So there are these rumours that they may start a 17-year-old, Ethan Nwaneri.”

Starting a youngster in the biggest game of the season so far will be a bold move by Arteta and one that could backfire massively.

Arsenal should use experienced midfielders vs Spurs

The occasion might be too big for the player who has no experience of such matches.

Perhaps Kai Havertz could move back to the midfield in a mid three with Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

It is not ideal for the Gunners but they have to find a solution to deal with the delicate situation.

Arteta will be hoping to celebrate his new contract with the Gunners by beating their rivals in their own backyard.

With Man City and Liverpool setting the pace early in the title race, Arsenal cannot afford to lose more ground on the two teams.