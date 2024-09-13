Exclusive: Man United enquired about bargain Euro 2024 star over the summer

Man United were one of the teams to enquire about free agent Adrien Rabiot during the summer transfer window but the Premier League club’s interest never went beyond that.

The midfielder departed Juventus at the end of last season upon the expiration of his contract but has yet to find himself a new club with the transfer market closed in all of Europe’s big five leagues. Although free agents can be signed outside of the transfer window, Its closure means that the majority of clubs are not thinking about new signings until January.

Rabiot finds himself in an unusual situation, especially given that he is a big name who did well at the Euros with France. The midfielder was a key player for Didier Deschamps in Germany, starting all the games he was available for.

This was the last time the 29-year-old played football as his team continues to try and find him a new club.

Rabiot wants to remain playing at the highest level in Europe and therefore, he has rejected offers from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. According to Matteo Moretto, Man United were one of the clubs to enquire about the former Juventus star this summer, but that is how far their interest went.

Erik ten Hag was keen to add PSG’s Manuel Ugarte to his midfield options for the 2024/25 campaign and the Dutch coach got what he wanted.

Man United showed interest in free agent Adrien Rabiot

It is hard to know where Rabiot will end up for the 2024/25 campaign says Moretto as all the transfer expert can reveal is the clubs that showed interest during the summer months.

“It is very difficult to understand what Adrien Rabiot will do, it’s one of the most difficult topics in terms of the market right now. His mother and agent, his camp, they do not like to speak to the press very often, it can be tricky to get the real story, and therefore understand what will happen,” Moretto has said in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing.

“I am aware that there have been contacts from Turkish clubs with Rabiot, but his intention has always been to reject Turkiye as an option.

“During the month of August, Manchester United enquired about his situation, but nothing else, it didn’t go any further, and it was never a real negotiation. As we revealed last week, Milan enquired about him, they spoke with his mother, but their offer never received a response. Atletico Madrid too, they enquired about him too before sealing the deal for Conor Gallagher. His mother didn’t respond to them either.”

Rabiot will certainly find himself a new team to play for over the coming weeks, but where that will be remains to be seen as the France international remains a bargain on the market.