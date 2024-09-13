This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Mikel Arteta signs new Arsenal contract until 2027

It is official and confirmed by Arsenal that Mikel Arteta has signed a new deal at the London club until 2027. This was fully expected and after mentioning it on my platforms many times, it is now finalised.

Arteta has received an important pay rise as part of this deal because he has done an excellent job at Arsenal. The relationship at the club between the Spanish coach, Edu, the owners and obviously the players, has been excellent.

Arteta’s future was never in doubt after playing a crucial role this summer. He was really influential in Arsenal’s transfer strategy. He wanted Calafiori and Mikel Merino and was really helpful in indicating the players he wanted to the club’s hierarchy

This is an important deal for the club as their current manager remains for another three years. Many people will wonder what the expectations are for Arteta now in North London. I don’t like the word “expectation” to be honest. Everyone is working in a fantastic way together at the Emirates Stadium and in my opinion, Arsenal is an excellent and exciting project to be part of. They were one step away from winning the Premier League against a super Man City side last season. They will simply try again and keep working with their principles and their ideas.

Arsenal have a huge game this weekend against their rivals Tottenham and the Arteta news should give the squad a boost as they may need it with key players such as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard missing. Despite this, I can still see the Gunners being competitive as they will be ready to do their best even without them. Arsenal have a clear plan, good players, and good backup stars. I’m sure Arteta will find a way.

Update on Virgil van Dijk’s future at Liverpool

I keep receiving many of your questions regarding a new deal for Virgil Van Dijk at Liverpool because every day we have different stories. One day it is Mohamed Salah, another it is Van Dijk and the next is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

What I am being told is that it’s a really similar situation to Salah, there will be conversations over a new contract for Van Dijk. This is what sources say about the story. Before making any decision on his future, the defender will talk to Liverpool; and before making any decision on their future plan, the club will have negotiations with Van Dijk over a new deal, over their project, over the length of a potential new contract and the salary the Dutch star will receive. There are a few points to discuss, of course, but crucial points. All three key players will have conversations with Liverpool over new deals in the coming months.

Nothing will be decided now, nothing is over and nothing has already been extended. So let’s give them time to discuss all these important topics. From what I am told, Van Dijk is not negotiating with any other club as he is fully focused on Liverpool, full focus on doing something special with the Reds’ new coach and the new management team. Then in the next few weeks and months, his representatives will have conversations with Liverpool to try and sort out his future.

Barcelona and 20-year-old talent to discuss a new contract

Thursday was a big day at Barcelona as Gavi returned to training with the squad following his long-term injury. This was wonderful news for Hansi Flick as Gavi is going to be a crucial player for his project for the present and future at Barcelona. It will be a few weeks before the player is back in action. It could be the end of September or October, but for sure, he is getting closer.

Now that Gavi is back, Barcelona will discuss a new contract with the midfielder. This is something they want to do as his current deal expires in 2026. It is on Deco’s agenda alongside other names such as Pedri. Gavi’s focus until now was coming back from his injury and recovering in the best possible way, but now he is ready to discuss a new deal with Barcelona with an improved salary as Barca considers the player as really important for their long-term project.

England star won’t decide future now

The September international break was a big one for Lille’s Angel Gomes after featuring in both of England’s Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland. There have been rumours surrounding the 24-year-old as a result and with the player being a potential free agent in 2025, I can tell you guys that there will be 10 links per week from now until June, I’m sure.

There’s nothing concrete now, Angel will not decide anything regarding his future just yet. He’ll consider all his options in the next months and then decide. There are Premier League clubs interested but also teams from abroad, including clubs from the Bundesliga and Serie A.

In other news…

Lee Carsley – The England job is still an open race. Nothing definitive or decided yet but an open story. Lee Carsley has his chances but no guarantee to stay on as the manager so far. I’m told internal discussions on coaching candidates are still ongoing.

Son Heung-min – I have no concrete updates on the future of Son now but what I can say is that he remains a key player for Tottenham, so I’m sure they are planning with Son as part of their project.

Mateo Kovacic – I’ve already mentioned it here a few days ago but it is worth reaffirming that there is nothing concrete on Mateo Kovacic’s future as of now, zero concrete talks, zero approaches to Man City.