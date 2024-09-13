Newcastle enquire about signing Leeds man for January

Leeds United midfielder Harry Gray is attracting interest from some of the biggest Premier League clubs.

His brother Archie joined Tottenham this summer in a big money move and Harry could follow him now to the Premier League.

According to TBR Football, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all interested in signing the young Leeds midfielder.

After scoring eight goals in 11 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League, the 15-year-old midfielder has impressed Premier League clubs.

Archie had a successful breakthrough season at Leeds at the age of 18 and his brother is expected to do the same soon, provided the Championship club can keep hold of the talented, young midfielder.

The pair’s father and grandfather represented Leeds United during their playing career.

Harry and Archie are continuing their family’s legacy, although Archie has now joined Tottenham and his career has taken a positive turn.

Archie spoke of his desire to play alongside his brother some day but it remains to be seen if that can happen.

Harry was used in the preseason by Daniel Farke which shows that the manager rates the player and trusts his talents despite his young age.

The player cannot sign a professional contract at Leeds until October next year, when he will turn 17.

Before that, the player can be poached by a bigger club in the Premier League in a bargain deal.

Newcastle are expected to continue their search for the best young talent in the country after adding young player Rory Finneran this summer.