Newcastle join Chelsea & Spurs in race for teenage star who scored on international debut last week

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Danish left-back Patrick Dorgu, according to reports.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with the 19-year-old, who has caught the eye with Italian side Lecce over the last 18 months, making 38 senior appearances.

Dorgu’s form in Serie A has already seen him capped twice at senior level for Denmark, scoring on his debut in a 2-0 win over Switzerland in the Uefa Nations League last week.

Even with a reported €40m price tag, the race to sign Dorgu — who can also play as a winger or right-back — appears to be hotting up.

Newcastle United join Chelsea and Spurs in Dorgu race

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have become the latest Premier League giant to register their interest in Dorgu, despite recently making fellow left-back Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea permanent.

The Italian outlet claim that Dorgu’s agent, Maurice Ogbodo, has close ties with CAA Base, whose Premier League clients include Cole Palmer, James Maddison and Eberechi Eze, as well as Newcastle star Kieran Trippier.

Previous reports before the summer transfer market (via Football Italia) also linked Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan with Dorgu, so the teenager can expect an intense fight for his signature in the next couple of windows.