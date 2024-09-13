Palace flop who left in 2022 has been outscoring Eze & Mateta since

Crystal Palace have had some impressive attacking players over the years.

Since their promotion to the Premier League, the Eagles have had talented attackers at the club, who have mesmerised the fans with their performances.

The most prominent name would be Wilfried Zaha, who won over the hearts of the fans in two spells at the club.

The Palace attack is now lead by Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has turnaround his game and become a prolific goal scorer after a poor start to life at Selhurst Park.

The arrival of manager Oliver Glasner changed everything for the attacker, who is now a genuine goal scoring threat.

His 16 goals in the Premier League last season show that the attacker has found his goal scoring form.

He is supported well by Eberechi Eze, who likes to score as well as create goals. He had 17 goal contributions in the Premier League last season.

However, a former Palace attacker is outscoring both Mateta and Eze, according to Football Fancast.

Following his failed move to Crystal Palace, Christian Benteke moved to the MLS to join DC United, where he has regained his old form that he displayed at Aston Villa.

The Belgian striker has scored 35 goals since moving to America, which is more than the goals scored by Mateta and Eze each in that time.

The Palace pair have scored 23 goals each but Benteke is outscoring both of them in the MLS.