Paul Scholes slams two Man United signings by claiming “they’re still not good enough”

Manchester United have made a number of big changes to the squad this summer.

Five new signings have arrived at the club to strengthen the attack, midfield and the defense.

Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte have moved to Old Trafford this summer in a major overhaul of the squad, with the club clearing deadwood this summer and generating funds with the sales.

The club had a similar transfer window last summer, when Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount arrived, all in big money moves.

The Red Devils have backed the manager every year to make new signings but he has failed to deliver results on the pitch.

Man United legend Paul Scholes has particularly criticised two signings made by the club.

The former midfielder has pinpointed De Ligt and Onana, who have failed to provide the passing from the back that the club expect from them.

“When Pep [Guardiola] first started doing it, you thought ‘wow, that’s brilliant’ and he’ll still do it now, of course he will,” Scholes said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“I think [Mikel] Arteta’s Arsenal are good at it but the players have got to be good enough to actually do it.

“I think Ten Hag actually wants to do it a bit with bringing that ‘keeper [Onana] in and De Ligt, but they’re still not good enough at doing it and they end up just booting it anyway.”

Onana have had a difficult time at the club with the goalkeeper making several high profile errors.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has cost the club many points in the league and the Champions League.

New signings at Man United have to perform better

His performances have come under heavy criticism and rightly so, considering he joined the club with huge expectation and in a big money move.

As for De Ligt, the defender is still trying to settle at the club and has only made three appearances for the club.

His first start was against Liverpool in a 3-0 defeat, an experience he would want to forget.

The Man United manager wants his goalkeeper and defenders to build from the back, just like Manchester City and Arsenal do and both of them are brilliant at it.

The Red Devils have to get better at this aspect of the game and it is up to the manager to make sure that the players know what he wants from them.