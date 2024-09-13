Possible Man City punishments revealed if found guilty of 115 charges

Manchester City are set to go against the Premier League in what is being called the sports trial of the century.

The Premier League champions have been accused of breaking 115 financial rules and the punishment could be severe if they are found guilty.

The charges will be heard at an independent hearing, starting from Monday.

Not only Man City but other clubs who have been affected by their success will be keeping an eye on the trial and hoping that Pep Guardiola’s team get a severe punishment.

It is going to be a memorable trial with the league going against their best team of the last decade.

According to The Standard, expulsion from the Premier League is possible if the Sky Blues are found guilty in the trial.

A decision is expected before the end of the season and Man City could be in huge trouble if they fail to win the trial.

The Premier League have become active in punishing teams for breaking financial rules, with Everton and Nottingham Forest both getting a point deduction punishment for their breaches.

With Man City’s charges more serious, the punishment for them, if found guilty, could and should be much more serious than what Everton and Forest got.

Expulsion from the Premier League could take them to the Championship, should EFL members vote them in.

More than getting ousted from the league, a point deduction punishment and a fine is the more likely punishment.

Man City could get a massive point deduction penalty

The report suggests that the club could get a 30 point deduction punishment, which would be the biggest punishment of such nature in the league’s history.

Stripping Man City of their titles and taking their trophies is something out of the picture, which can be the only positive outcome for City fans from the report.

The Sky Blues have dominated the league and no other team has been able to catch them or stop their dominance.

With four league title wins in a row, they are favourites to win another this season.

However, if found guilty in the trial, all their success will lose its value.