Robbie Keane claims Tottenham have a weak link Arsenal will expose

Tottenham and Arsenal will face each other in the North London derby this weekend.

Both the teams will be looking to get back to winning ways after failing to win their respective games before the international break.

Arsenal have had a positive start to the season, with the Gunners winning seven points out of a possible nine points so far.

Meanwhile Spurs are still trying to kick off their season after winning four points from their first three matches.

Both the teams will be missing some players due to injuries and suspension.

Former Tottenham attacker Robbie Keane is worried about Spurs and particularly about their high line, which he feels can work in the favour of Mikel Arteta’s team.

While speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, the former mentioned Tottenham’s weaknesses.

“You just don’t know what team is going to turn up,” said Keane.

“When I look at Arsenal, they just look solid they’re not conceding goals, whereas the way Spurs play and they’re always high lines.

“To be fair, he (Ange Postecoglou) takes risks, it’s good to watch, but if Arsenal (or other) top teams are performing, they could score a few against him, that’s my only worry.”

The Gunners will be without Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino. That is basically their whole first choice midfield.

While Spurs could be without Yvas Bissouma and Richarlison, however, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke are expected to return for the hosts.