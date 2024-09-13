Exclusive: Transfer expert can’t see 31-year-old Arsenal star leaving for La Liga

Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal during the summer of 2025 and transfer expert Matteo Moretto can’t see the midfielder returning to La Liga as things stand.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move away from North London during recent transfer windows but his exit is almost certain in 2025 when his current Gunners contract expires.

Partey has been a key player for Mikel Arteta ever since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2020, playing a huge role in Arsenal’s 2022/23 title challenge. Last season, a hamstring injury plagued the Ghana international’s campaign, however, the midfielder has returned to his starting role having begun all three of Arsenal’s opening Premier League matches.

The former Atletico Madrid star turns 32 next summer and having signed Mikel Merino during the latest transfer window, Arsenal are expected to let the player leave in 2025.

According to Matteo Moretto, the transfer expert can’t see Partey returning to Spain, Atletico Madrid or Barcelona, to be exact; however, Serie A and Saudi Arabian teams have shown interest in the Ghana international.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey not expected to return to La Liga in 2025

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has provided an update on Partey’s future with his contract at Arsenal expiring next summer.

“Personally, I don’t see Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey returning to Spain, at least not to Atletico Madrid, and probably not to Barcelona either. Put simply, things did not end well with Atletico before he went to Arsenal, and he is not on the agenda for Barcelona,” the transfer expert said.

“During the course of the summer, he had approaches from Italy and from Saudi Arabia, perhaps even other Premier League sides. Barcelona and Atletico have both turned to the free agent market in the past, and Partey is only four months away from being able to sign a deal, but honestly, I don’t see him going to either of these two teams, at least as things stand currently.”