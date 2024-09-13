Erik Ten Hag confirms injured Man United star expected to return ‘soon’

Erik Ten Hag has admitted he expects Tyrell Malacia to return to Manchester United action soon.

The 25-year-old joined from Feyenoord two years ago but an injury-struck year has seen him miss over 50 matches.

Malacia’s knee injury has kept him out for 423 days and with Luke Shaw also struggling, Ten Hag has been forced to deploy a makeshift backline.

Lisandro Martinez has, at times, been asked to fill in at left-back with last season’s emergency loanee Sergio Reguilon also helping out.

Tyrell Malacia injury: Erik Ten Hag gives positive update

However, according to Ten Hag, Malacia is heading in the right direction to make his long-awaited return to action ‘soon’.

“He’s making big steps,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.

“So we think, at short notice, we can expect him in the team training, and he is a talent, it’s natural. I expect also, soon, he can return into games then.”

Although Saturday afternoon’s early kick off against Southampton will come too soon for United’s young number 12, fans could see him recalled to the squad for the Red Devils’ upcoming Europa League tie against FC Twente (Sept 25).