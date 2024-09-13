West Ham told to part ways with 29-year-old hero

West Ham United made a number of new signings this summer in a major overhaul of their squad.

The Hammers strengthened all the positions with new additions, which has made the future of some of their players at the club uncertain.

Tomas Soucek could lose his place in the starting line up soon after a poor showing against Georgia in the Nations League while representing Czechia.

The midfielder has started two games for the Hammers this season, scoring a goal for them in the win against Crystal Palace.

Julen Lopetegui has been urged to drop Soucek by a former player, who also stated that new signings Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler should start for the club.

“They’ve got loads of midfield players”, ex-West Ham striker Frank McAvennie told Football Insider.

“I can’t say that just one will come in, they’ve signed new midfield players, and I’m surprised to see Soucek still playing to be honest.

“Not as in not playing for West Ham, but getting a start ahead of these guys.

“There is no doubting his ability, he scores goals but he hasn’t been doing it for West Ham.

“The last could of games have been an improvement, he’s been hitting the box and been trying to get the old Soucek back.

“He was awful in the international break so we will see, there are good players to come in and I’m looking forward to seeing all the new players starting.”

Soucek has been a fine servant of the club since joining under former manager David Moyes.

He has been a mainstay in the West Ham midfield and has contributed crucial goals for the east Londoners.