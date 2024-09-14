Jack Stephens was shown a straight red card after his horrifically late challenge on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

The day has gone from bad to worse for the Saints with all hope of a sensational comeback now gone after being reduced to ten men.

The newly promoted side did however have an incredible opportunity to take the lead earlier in the game but Cameron Archer’s tame penalty was saved by Andre Onana.

The home side was then made to pay when the Red Devils took the lead immediately after through Matthijs de Ligt before Macurs Rashford doubled the advantage.

With just eleven minutes left on the clock before full-time, Southampton had a man sent off when Stephens cut down Garnacho who was on the break down the wing.

Jack Stephens sent off with red card 🟥 pic.twitter.com/wjmEQH9t5f — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) September 14, 2024

Video courtesy of Prime.