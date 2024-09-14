Video: Southampton man sent off after horror challenge on Manchester United star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jack Stephens was shown a straight red card after his horrifically late challenge on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

The day has gone from bad to worse for the Saints with all hope of a sensational comeback now gone after being reduced to ten men.

The newly promoted side did however have an incredible opportunity to take the lead earlier in the game but Cameron Archer’s tame penalty was saved by Andre Onana.

The home side was then made to pay when the Red Devils took the lead immediately after through Matthijs de Ligt before Macurs Rashford doubled the advantage.

With just eleven minutes left on the clock before full-time, Southampton had a man sent off when Stephens cut down Garnacho who was on the break down the wing.

Video courtesy of Prime.

More Stories / Latest News
“Absolutely incredible” – Man United told first-team star possesses key attribute
Video: Matthijs de Ligt and Marcus Rashford redeem themselves with clinical brace
Chris Sutton claims Sean Dyche criticism from Everton fans is ‘ridiculous’
More Stories Alejandro Garnacho Jack Stephens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.