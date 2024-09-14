Alejandro Garnacho has sealed all three points for the Red Devils at St. Mary’s Stadium with his first and Manchester United’s third goal of the game.

Erik ten Hag will be delighted by his team’s away performance on Saturday afternoon, especially off the back of their demotivating loss against Liverpool before the international break.

Matthijs de Ligt broke the deadlock with his first goal for the club moments after Andre Onana denied Cameron Archer from the spot.

Marcus Rashford then doubled the advantage with an effort from just outside the box before the half-time interval.

The Saints were then reduced to 10 men late in the second half when Jack Stephens cut down Garnacho, giving the referee no other choice but to produce a red card.

All three points were wrapped up with the last kick of the game when the Argentine winger rifled the ball into the roof of the net after a Diogo Dalot pull-back.

Garnacho celebrated by recreating his icon’s famous celebration.