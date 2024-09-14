Marcus Rashford has ended his goal drought.

After Matthijs De Ligt’s opener, the Manchester United winger scored his side’s second against Southampton during today’s early Premier League kick-off at St. Marys’ Stadium.

The 26-year-old’s strike came from a corner kick after 41 minutes, but he could have easily opened his account for the day sooner.

Aaron Ramsdale victim of ‘commentator’s curse’ moments before Marcus Rashford goal

Showing Yukinari Sugawara down the line in a one-on-one situation, which eventually led to the corner, before unleashing a strike at Aaron Ramsdale, Rashford’s impressive run prompted praise from one of the game’s commentators.

“Rashford running like that, you know, beyond the defender, he’s got so much strength there and it’s about the finish and Ramsdale is equal to it,” Lucy Ward said live on TNT Sports.

“He just kept lowering and lowering the angle, making it more difficult, but the goalkeeper was certainly up to it.”

Ward’s assessment of Ramsdale’s save was correct, but the former Arsenal man will feel he was jinxed by the classic ‘commentator’s curse’ following Rashford’s successful bending strike just moments later.

The forward’s goal today was his first since March.