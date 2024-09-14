Adrien Rabiot has made a definitive decision regarding a free transfer move to Newcastle United

With the Premier League season already a few games old, that French international, Adrien Rabiot, hasn’t had a new club to this point is a bit of a head scratcher.

Though it’s believed his mother and agent strikes a hard bargain where her son’s contracts are concerned, it’s abundantly clear what the 29-year-old can bring to the table.

Physicality, energy and a desire to give of his best in every performance are just some of the facets of his play.

Adrien Rabiot makes Newcastle decision

As a midfielder he commands his area of the pitch and will drag team-mates up to his level when necessary.

For that kind of talent it’s obvious decent money needs to change hands, but that’s where Rabiot and/or his mother have, perhaps, slightly overvalued his importance.

As a free agent there is no transfer fee involved but according to Football Insider there’s an expectation of a big signing-on fee for the player as well as a lucrative long-term contract.

In a sign of how football might be changing for the better, it seems that Newcastle as well as others won’t be held to ransom by players any longer.

If riches are all that players are interested in, the Saudi Pro League represents an attractive option for them.

From Rabiot’s point of view, it would appear that he wants a little more than that, and that is, in fact, what has dictated his next move.

Football Insider also note that he has turned his nose up at a move to St. James’ Park because he wants to play European football.

It’s a plausible enough get-out, though it must be a blow to the player and his mother to understand that despite their evident riches, Newcastle aren’t prepared to pay over the odds for any player.