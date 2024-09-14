Video: Andre Onana saves Manchester United from disaster with magical save

Andre Onana pulled off a crucial save to deny Cameron Archer from the penalty spot just minutes prior to Mathias De Ligt giving his side the lead.

The Red Devils travelled to St. Mary’s to face a newly promoted Southampton side who are in search of their first win in the Premier League.

The Saints were handed the perfect opportunity to get themselves off the mark when Diogo Dalot brought down a Southampton player just inside the box with VAR confirming the penalty.

With United fans peering through their fingers, Onana stood tall and got a firm hand on Archer’s penalty.

ONANA SAVES THE PENALTY AND MAN UNITED SOME HOW HAVEN’T CONCEDED YET pic.twitter.com/QqlHr4MxX5 — Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) September 14, 2024

Video courtesy of Canal+ Sport.