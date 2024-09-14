Exclusive: Arsenal head list of six clubs chasing talented England international

When six clubs are apparently after your services, including Premier League giants, Arsenal, you know that you must have something about you.

That’s the situation Lille’s Angel Gomes currently finds himself in.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the situation, the Gunners head a queue of suitors for the former Man United ace.

Arsenal leading the chase for Angel Gomes

Aston Villa, Newcastle, Napoli, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are the other clubs that are all looking at the 24-year-old as a potential hire in the next transfer window.

Although the player himself has made no comment on the rumours surrounding him at present, it’s clearly going to be difficult for him to rebuff the overtures from all six clubs, particularly if his current employers decide to accept a bid for him.

That may not actually be the case give that sources have also advance that Lille are keen to secure Gomes’ future at the club.

They are, apparently, offering a contract extension until 2029, however, the midfielder is holding off on signing a new deal.

It’s believed that his preference is to evaluate all of the other offers before making a decision.

Arsenal’s interest in Gomes has intensified following the injury to their Norwegian captain, Martin Odegaard, and manager, Mikel Arteta, apparently sees Gomes as a valuable addition to bolster the Gunners midfield.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Aston Villa are understood to view Gomes as a cost-effective option to strengthen their squads.

Although Juventus, Napoli, and Borussia Dortmund have kept their own counsel to date, sources understand that all three clubs are preparing to make moves for Gomes in the January transfer window.

Even if Lille were to lose their man it’s clear that they’ll have the upper hand in negotiations, and the associated sale price may enable them to strengthen elsewhere.