Video: Brentford take shock lead after calamitous mistake from Manchester City star

Yoane Wissa has stunned the Premier League champions Manchester City after capitalising on a rare mistake from both John Stones and Ederson after just 22 seconds.

After starting the season in such a dominating fashion, it would be an understatement to say that Pep Guardiola’s side was favourites going in against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

But after just 22 seconds, the visitors have taken the lead after a mix-up between Stones and Ederson allowed the ball to drop to the feet of Wissa who rifled it into the back of the net.

YOANE WISSA HAS GIVEN BRENTFORD THE LEAD AFTER ONLY 22 SECONDS !!!!!!!!!

