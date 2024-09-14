Chris Sutton claims Sean Dyche criticism from Everton fans is ‘ridiculous’

Chris Sutton has spoken out on the criticism that Sean Dyche has received from Everton fans after their disastrous start to the season.

The Toffee’s currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after losing their opening three games of the new campaign.

After a disappointing end to last season, Everton fans would’ve been looking forward to a fresh start but those hopes were quickly derailed after their 3-0 loss against Brighton at home.

That was then followed up by a 4-0 loss away to Tottenham Hotspur before a heartbreaking last-minute 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth.

As expected, Dyche has received a lot of criticism from Everton fans for the side’s poor performances with the pressure already dialed up to an eleven despite the early stages of the season.

It won’t get any easier for the English manager however with his side set to face off against Aston Villa this weekend.

Chris Sutton speaks out on Everton fans

Writing in his BBC Sports column ahead of the clash, former Aston Villa and Celtic star Sutton claimed that the reaction that Dyche has been getting from Everton fans is ‘ridiculous’.

“It feels like some of their fans have turned against Dyche now, which I think is ridiculous, but he does need a result and unfortunately for him Villa Park is not a place I see Everton getting anything.” He said in his predictions.

With Unai Emery’s side already dropping points to the Gunners at home, the Spanish manager will not be keen on anything other than a win at Villa Park on Saturday evening.