European giants ready for heavyweight battle for Liverpool talisman

It’s both an exciting time for Liverpool and one that is full of trepidation.

The Reds under Arne Slot have looked as good as at any point under Jurgen Klopp, notwithstanding that we are just a few games into the Dutchman’s Anfield career.

Far from being a shrinking violet and feeling the weight of expectation on his shoulders, Slot’s calmness and direct manner have already won him admirers.

Serie A clubs want Liverpool ace

That results have followed are a bonus, with Liverpool’s performance at Old Trafford being a real marker as to what Reds fans can expect over the course of the campaign.

There are still niggling issues in the background, however. Namely the contract situations of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All three are vital to the club and for differing reasons, but with less than a year remaining on each of their contracts (transfermarkt), there’s a belief that this could be the final season at Anfield for all three players.

At present it isn’t clear what Liverpool’s position is on whether they wish to retain one or all of the aforementioned trio, nor have the players themselves committed one way or the other.

Mo Salah’s post-match interview after the win over Man United and Trent’s general body language would suggest that changes are afoot, however, at this stage that’s nothing more than speculation.

Were Liverpool to decide van Dijk’s time was up at the club, there’s no shortage of suitors already positioning themselves for his signature.

According to Fichajes, Serie A giants, Inter Milan and Juventus are vying for the possibility to be considered as the Dutchman’s next destination.

By the start of next season van Dijk will be 34 years of age, however, he is still physically and metaphorically head and shoulders above his contemporaries.

If Liverpool were willing to let him run his contract down and leave for free in 2025, that’s not only the strongest of decisions from Slot, but also one that could define his own time at the club.