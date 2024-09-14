Barcelona is reportedly still keen on the acquisition of Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana despite the fact that the midfielder has only just arrived at the club.

After an incredible season under Unai Emery where the Spanish manager guided the club back to the Champions League for the first time since the 80s, Aston Villa fans will no doubt be excited for the new campaign.

Despite losing arguably their best midfielder Douglas Luiz during the summer window, the club made a sizeable investment into Everton’s Onana who joined the club for a reported £50 million.

The Belgium international was one of the shining lights of Sean Dyche’s side last campaign, with his monstrous ability in midfield combined with his technical superiority making him a wanted man during the window.

Barcelona hold an interest in Aston Villa man

However, despite the fact that he has just put pen to paper at Villa Park, Barcelona are reportedly still keen on a move for the midfielder.

According to reports from MARCA, the Catalan club still holds an interest in him with Deco holding him in high regard alongside Joshua Kimmich.

Despite their stellar home record last campaign, Emery’s side has already dropped points at Villa Park when they lost to Arsenal in their second game of the season.

Onana is facing off against his old club Everton on Saturday evening with hopes that they can put an end to their bad run at home and walk away with all three points.