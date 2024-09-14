Liverpool player Arne Slot already had concerns about was to blame for Callum Hudson-Odoi’s winner

Liverpool dropped their first points of the season against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds welcomed Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tricky Trees to Anfield for Saturday’s Premier League matchup, but despite being the game’s overwhelming favourites, failed to extend their unbeaten run.

Suffering a 1-0 defeat after former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a 72-minute winner, Arne Slot’s men experienced their first slip-up in the race for this season’s title.

The London-born wide man, after picking the ball up from teammate Anthony Elanga, curled a beautiful strike beyond opposition goalkeeper Alisson.

Ibrahima Konate blamed for Nottingham Forest winner

The usually reliable Brazilian was rooted to his spot and failed to make any sort of effort to save Hudson-Odoi’s shot.

Commentator Gary Breen was quick to defend the Liverpool keeper though with the pundit highlighting Ibrahima Konate’s role in Forest’s crucial goal.

“Konate blocks the view of Allison, who doesn’t even dive,” Breen said live on Premier Sports 1 just after Hudson-Odoi’s goal.

Konate’s poor positioning won’t do his case to be considered an important centre-back any good. The Frenchman has already been subject to speculation that Slot “doesn’t fancy” him as a first-team regular.

Last month saw Football Insider claim the Liverpool boss was ‘unimpressed’ with the 25-year-old’s lacklustre training levels.

The Reds go again against AC Milan in the Champions League next Tuesday in an exciting matchup that will be a repeat of the famous 2005 final.