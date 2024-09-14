Jamie Carragher has claimed that Eddie Howe could potentially be next in line for the England manager role.

The Newcastle manager has done a tremendous job at St. James’ Park since taking over in November 2021, achieving qualification for the Champions League in his first full season at the club.

Despite the failures of last season, with the club finishing in seventh place on 60 points, Howe is still regarded as one of the best managers in the league and the right man for the Magpies at this current moment.

However, after his recent success, it has opened up the potential for the England manager to potentially leave the club with his name becoming more respected across European football.

Jamie Carragher on Eddie Howe

But according to Liverpool legend Carragher, his next destination may not be a club but a country, with the former defender tipping Howe for the England job.

“The other is Eddie Howe.” He said on the Stick to Football podcast after naming Lee Carsley as his other potential choice.

“There looks to me as if there’s something going on behind the scenes at Newcastle where eventually something is going to happen, whenever that may be. It’s either him [Carsley] or Eddie Howe. For me, I’d have Eddie Howe.”

Carsley is currently the interim England manager after being appointed early last month to replace Gareth Southgate for the time being.