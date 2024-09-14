Jhon Duran has already scored one of the goals of the season with an incredible long-range effort against Everton on Saturday.

Aston Villa has taken a deserved lead at Villa Park against the Toffees courtesy of an absolute thunderbolt from striker Duran.

But the game got off to a rough start for Unai Emery’s side with Dwight McNeil opening the scoring before Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the advantage.

Ollie Watkins kickstarted the comeback just before half-time and then grabbed his brace after the interval to level the scoring.

The comeback was then completed by striker Duran who picked up the ball well outside the box before firing a rocket into the top left corner.