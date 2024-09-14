Pundit thinks what Man United’s bench did against Southampton influenced crucial decision

Stuart Attwell gave himself plenty of thinking time before sending Jack Stephens off against Manchester United during today’s Premier League match at St. Marys’.

Despite the Saints trailing 2-0 following first-half goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Marcus Rashford, the defender had put in a decent individual performance.

Making several important interceptions and tackles, the 30-year-old centre-back was responsible for keeping the scoreline respectable.

Joe Cole says Man United’s bench influenced Jack Stephens’ sending off

However, in a moment of pure frustration in the closing stages of the game, the Torpoint-born defender was seen flying into a tackle on Alejandro Garnacho.

And speaking about the incident, which resulted in the home team playing the final 11 minutes with 10 men, pundit Joe Cole, who had a great view of both benches while being seated in the stands, said: “The ref has seen that, and I thought he actually showed a lot of restraint in not giving it [the red card] straight away.

“He’s given himself time to think, but for me it’s It’s an easy straight red. It comes from the frustration, but you cannot tackle like that. And you certainly cannot be a tackle that high in front of the opposition bench.

“It’s proven that statistically that area is where the most red cards are given on the pitch.”

Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff won’t care one bit about suggestions their reactions helped make Attwell’s decision easier.

The Dutchman came into today’s game under huge pressure and desperately needed a good performance, and more importantly, all three points to help quieten calls for him to become the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.