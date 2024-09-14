Key Leeds player open to new contract but will push to leave in January if no agreement found

Junior Firpo is destined to leave Leeds United in January if he cannot agree a new contract with the club, according to reports.

Firpo is entering his fourth season at Elland Road after joining from Barcelona in 2021, making 90 appearances across all competitions during that time.

The former Spain youth international — who now has five caps to his name for the Dominican Republic — is in the final year of his contract.

That means he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January and according to TEAMtalk, Firpo’s former club Real Betis are showing an interest in bringing him back to Spain.

Firpo gives Leeds ‘green light’ to start contract discussions

However, TEAMtalk also report that Firpo has ‘given the green light’ to Leeds to commence discussions over a contract extension.

Firpo is understood to be happy and settled in England and enjoying his time at Elland Road, with his only sticking point over a new contract being whether or not Leeds’ ambitions line up with his own.

Signing Firpo to a new contract would be a huge boost to Daniel Farke’s hopes of guiding Leeds back into the Premier League.

Since the start of last season, the 28-year-old left-back is second only to Georginio Rutter (16) for assists in Championship play (9), while only Rutter (23) and Crysencio Summerville (19) have created more big chances (15).

With both players above him leaving over the summer, Firpo will be relied upon as one of Leeds’ primary creative outlets this season.